JUNO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,551.36 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $80,551.36 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUNO has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

