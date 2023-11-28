Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

