IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.68 and a 200-day moving average of $474.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

