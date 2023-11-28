Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.60% of Calavo Growers worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,892,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 611,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,117,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $2,877,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. StockNews.com lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

