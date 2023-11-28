Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $279.67 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.87 and a fifty-two week high of $293.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.