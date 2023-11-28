Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 852,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 210,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 117,388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

