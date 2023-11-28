Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

ACHC stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

Insider Activity

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,350,325. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.