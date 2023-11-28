Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.73. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $218.92.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

