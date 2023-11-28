Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 6,804.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,023 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $189.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day moving average is $194.27. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,809 shares of company stock worth $5,270,775. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

