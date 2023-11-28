Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of ICF International worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in ICF International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.59.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.17. ICF International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $501.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

