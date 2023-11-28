Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,727 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.