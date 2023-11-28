Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $18.25 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Wintrust Financial worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,616,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,011,000 after buying an additional 86,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

