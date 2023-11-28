NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,203 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.83% of NMI worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Stock Down 0.5 %

NMIH stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

