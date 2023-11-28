Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Position Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,817 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.31% of Everi worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Everi by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $904.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

