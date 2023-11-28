Huntington National Bank Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $154.05 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

