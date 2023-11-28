Huntington National Bank Acquires 3,872 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 726.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

