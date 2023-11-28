Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Constellium worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Constellium by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 115,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 43,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Constellium by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Constellium stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

