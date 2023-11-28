Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 415,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,688,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,731,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after buying an additional 682,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.08% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Confluent stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

