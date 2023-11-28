O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

