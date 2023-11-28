O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 862,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $20,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 60.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,644,000 after purchasing an additional 489,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,511,953 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

