Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fortis by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Fortis by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Fortis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,850 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.42%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

