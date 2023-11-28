O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

