Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $21.98 Million Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Crane worth $21,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Crane Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $110.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.