O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.5 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

