O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.