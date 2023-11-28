O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,208,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,456,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280,681 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

