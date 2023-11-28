O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,852 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after buying an additional 1,122,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,686,000 after buying an additional 297,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.39. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

