Inceptionr LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

LILAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.