Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $28,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $3,206,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,767,111.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $3,206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,767,111.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,327 shares of company stock valued at $45,775,213 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $134.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

