Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Definitive Healthcare worth $24,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,760,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 208.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 192,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 130,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $4,002,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $516,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

DH stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $923.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

