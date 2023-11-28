Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 10,800 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.39% of Zeta Global worth $25,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 411,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,298,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 410,453 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

