Inceptionr LLC Invests $45,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 45.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 2U by 93.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2U Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

