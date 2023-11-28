Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 38,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $25,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.