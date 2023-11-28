Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $21.84 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of Itron worth $21,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,736,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 8.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

