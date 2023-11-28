Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $26.22 Million Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Freshworks worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $34,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 1,622,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Freshworks by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,573,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after buying an additional 1,157,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $376,080.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,497,312 shares of company stock worth $30,741,013. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.1 %

Freshworks stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.