Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 326,611 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326,611 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $264.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

