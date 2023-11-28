Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 13,286 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,436,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,700. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.64.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

