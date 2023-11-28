Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.02% of Holly Energy Partners worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

HEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

