Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

