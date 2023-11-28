Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$11.25. The firm has a market cap of C$509.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.67.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

