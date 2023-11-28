Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$21.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$17.65 and a 1-year high of C$25.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84. The business had revenue of C$600.01 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 40.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.9703704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

