Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Enerplus Price Performance
Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$21.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$17.65 and a 1-year high of C$25.60.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84. The business had revenue of C$600.01 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 40.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.9703704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
