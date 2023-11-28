Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after buying an additional 3,380,554 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $4,953,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 244,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

