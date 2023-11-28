Dover Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Read Our Latest Report on DOV

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Dover by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.