First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

