First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.
About First Citizens BancShares
