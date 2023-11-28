Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.12

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Cameco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCO opened at C$61.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.72. Cameco has a one year low of C$28.98 and a one year high of C$62.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of C$575.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.3525836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cameco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total transaction of C$61,370.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total transaction of C$603,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total value of C$61,370.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,975 shares of company stock worth $2,600,787. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.