Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.2 %

CFR opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.