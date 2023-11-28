Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $298.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

