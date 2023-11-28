LEMONCHAIN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $66,120.88 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $56,623.15 and $66,120.88 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

