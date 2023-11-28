DEI (DEI) Trading 3% Lower This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $81.30 million and $4.60 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00184605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010453 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.