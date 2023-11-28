Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $24.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Central Pacific Financial

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,694.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $164,650. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $212,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.